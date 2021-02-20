 Skip to main content
Letter: Women deserve better coverage
Letter: Women deserve better coverage

Nebraska vs. Creighton, 12.14

Nebraska women's basketball head coach Amy Williams (left) and assistant coach Tom Goehle are seen from the bench during the second half Monday at Sokol Arena in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I have been a faithful follower of women's sports since Title IX. We have attended NU women's basketball games for years, in good times and not so good.

I expect equal coverage of their games in the paper. In the Feb. 18 edition, I was looking forward to front-page coverage of the women's Nebraska-Northwestern game from the previous night. Imagine my disappointment to find their hard-fought victory over a ranked team, buried on Page B6.

I guess the football team not going to Ireland, or possible recruits and the losing men's game were far more important. Really? Kate Cain had a perfect scoring night, along with the team earning a heroic comeback in the second half, and it didn't warrant a front-page story?

Come on, this is 2021. These women deserve the recognition!

Cindy Swanson, Lincoln

