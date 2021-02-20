Letter: Women deserve better coverage

I have been a faithful follower of women's sports since Title IX. We have attended NU women's basketball games for years, in good times and not so good.

I expect equal coverage of their games in the paper. In the Feb. 18 edition, I was looking forward to front-page coverage of the women's Nebraska-Northwestern game from the previous night. Imagine my disappointment to find their hard-fought victory over a ranked team, buried on Page B6.

I guess the football team not going to Ireland, or possible recruits and the losing men's game were far more important. Really? Kate Cain had a perfect scoring night, along with the team earning a heroic comeback in the second half, and it didn't warrant a front-page story?

Come on, this is 2021. These women deserve the recognition!

Cindy Swanson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0