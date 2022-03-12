 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Womanhood not threatened

  • 0
City Council Fairness Ordinance, 2.7

Lincoln City Council members Sändra Washington (from left), Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers react during a council meeting Feb. 7, where the council heard public testimony on the fairness ordinance. The ordinance approved Monday now faces a petition drive.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Cyndi Lamm’s column, ("A threat to womanhood," March 4), contains many fears stretched into falsehoods. The proposed Fairness Ordinance is about equal rights. Equal for each and all does not lessen rights for some.

The Fairness Ordinance is not dealing with abolishing biological sex. People will continue to be, and describe themselves, as male and female. The Fairness Ordinance does allow someone describing themselves as transgender to rent apartments and remain employed, rights long extended to other Lincolnites.

The Fairness Ordinance is not abolishing sex in law or society. Scholarships, business loans and civic institutions intended to support women will continue.

No City Council ordinance can address transgender competition in athletics, high school or college. Those issues are addressed by athletic governing bodies.

People are also reading…

The City Council cannot abolish the female sex. That’s way beyond its powers. Safe spaces will continue to be available for women.

Perhaps some traditional bathrooms and locker rooms need to be redesigned. Almost every decade there has been some controversy about public toilets.

The dangers are imaginary, masquerading as protection. The Fairness Ordinance is good for people, for Lincoln. We must fight for equality to thrive.

Phyllis Arth, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

I love a vibrant downtown as much as anyone. However, it’s increasingly difficult to enjoy much of what downtown Lincoln has to offer. Between…

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Kudos to Kirk Penner for providing a wakeup call to parents about the books that might be in their school libraries. He expressed concern at a…

Letter: What about caring for all?

Letter: What about caring for all?

Regardless of the details, there is a moral imperative for people of good will to be on the right side of an issue. Unfortunately the Catholic…

Letter: Opening a dangerous door

Letter: Opening a dangerous door

The government that can forbid a woman to have a safe, legal abortion today is a government that can force her to have an abortion against her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News