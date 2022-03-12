Letter: Womanhood not threatened

Cyndi Lamm’s column, ("A threat to womanhood," March 4), contains many fears stretched into falsehoods. The proposed Fairness Ordinance is about equal rights. Equal for each and all does not lessen rights for some.

The Fairness Ordinance is not dealing with abolishing biological sex. People will continue to be, and describe themselves, as male and female. The Fairness Ordinance does allow someone describing themselves as transgender to rent apartments and remain employed, rights long extended to other Lincolnites.

The Fairness Ordinance is not abolishing sex in law or society. Scholarships, business loans and civic institutions intended to support women will continue.

No City Council ordinance can address transgender competition in athletics, high school or college. Those issues are addressed by athletic governing bodies.

The City Council cannot abolish the female sex. That’s way beyond its powers. Safe spaces will continue to be available for women.

Perhaps some traditional bathrooms and locker rooms need to be redesigned. Almost every decade there has been some controversy about public toilets.

The dangers are imaginary, masquerading as protection. The Fairness Ordinance is good for people, for Lincoln. We must fight for equality to thrive.

Phyllis Arth, Lincoln

