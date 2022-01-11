 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Without unity, danger ahead
Letter: Without unity, danger ahead

Capitol Breach Obstruction Charge

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington. 

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Right now, our country is at a crossroads. The divisions are getting wider, and  the social fabric of the nation is tearing faster than it can be repaired.

Our history is being revised for some political need. And the comments section on social media of news sites is a microcosm of these issues. Two very distinct sides, with differing opinions, and no middle ground to be seen.

Online, the comments on this subject will be caustic rather than finding that common ground. The "experts" will dazzle us with brilliance that the other side will see as worthless. Then the insult experts will have their say. And you will hear that tearing sound.

The Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary just passed. Again the sides are divided. We might be further apart than we were in 1861 if you look at it. And racial issues are driving us apart, too. Two anthems, almost two nations, and a dark road ahead whichever way we turn on that crossroad.

John M. Stanley, Ceresco

