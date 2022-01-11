Letter: Without unity, danger ahead

Mandatory reporting for Congress
Many professionals like therapists, teachers, doctors, nurses and those who care for children, patients and disabled people are bound by the mandatory reporting law.
Those professionals are required to report if they know, or even suspect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, neglect and exposure to family violence of anyone in their care. As a school administrator, I provided information and cooperated with the Lincoln Police Department and Child Protective Services many times as they investigated reports of abuse and neglect.
A few times I provided information for court hearings. If a person covered by the mandatory reporting law fails to report abuse or neglect of a person in their care, they are committing a Class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of three months’ imprisonment, a $500 fine or both.
Because of my need to comply with the mandatory reporting law and report any knowledge I had of crimes, I am bothered to see some elected officials in the federal government who might not be reporting violations of the law or who are refusing to cooperate with committees and departments investigating possible crimes.
I am especially appalled by people who are ignoring subpoenas to answer questions or the members of Congress who voted against an open investigation of possible wrongdoing by the former president and other elected members of Congress.
We need a type of mandatory reporting law for all our elected officials.
Paul Canny, Lincoln
Without unity, danger ahead
Right now, our country is at a crossroads. The divisions are getting wider, and the social fabric of the nation is tearing faster than it can be repaired.
Our history is being revised for some political need. And the comments section on social media of news sites is a microcosm of these issues. Two very distinct sides, with differing opinions, and no middle ground to be seen.
Online, the comments on this subject will be caustic rather than finding that common ground. The “experts” will dazzle us with brilliance that the other side will see as worthless. Then the insult experts will have their say. And you will hear that tearing sound.
The Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary just passed. Again the sides are divided. We might be further apart than we were in 1861 if you look at it. And racial issues are driving us apart, too. Two anthems, almost two nations, and a dark road ahead whichever way we turn on that crossroad.
John M. Stanley, Ceresco