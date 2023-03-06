Alan Guebert's article about children working in Nebraska's meatpacking plants ("Paltry fine proves what -- not who -- we truly value," Feb. 26) would have been of interest to Nebraska native and Nebraska Hall of Fame member Grace Abbott (1878-1939).

In 1916 Congress passed the first federal child labor laws. Grace Abbott was appointed director of the Child Labor Division of the U.S. Children's Bureau. She was responsible for the administration of the new law which forbade the interstate transportation of products of child labor.

The story took a turn in 1918 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the federal child labor laws unconstitutional ("Hammer v. Dagenhart"). By 1920 there were more than a million American children, some as young as 10, who were recorded as "gainfully employed" by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Children were working 10 and 12 hours of the day or night in coal mines, textile mills, factories, canneries and on farms.

Abbott led efforts to protect children from exploitation, believing that all children should have the opportunity for education. She was the chief of the Children's Bureau in the Department of Labor from 1921 to 1934, earning the nickname "Mother of All America's Children." Grace continued to advocate for children's rights until the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was passed.

"Child labor and poverty are inevitably bound together," Abbott said, "If you continue to use the labor of children as the treatment for the social disease of poverty, you will have both poverty and child labor to the end of time."

Cathey Stuart McDermott, Lincoln