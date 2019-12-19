Letter, 12/20: Winter brings added risks

For individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, winter can be fatal. The Alzheimer’s Association offers tips for families navigating winter conditions with a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease. These tips were incredibly helpful to me and my family, and I hope they will be helpful to you too.

• Be sure to bundle up. Many individuals living with Alzheimer’s may no longer be able to dress appropriately for cold weather. Caregivers must ensure the individual wears clothing that covers all exposed skin. Several layers of lightweight clothing for easy moving is a good option. Hats and mittens that are easily removable is important for warmth and to decrease agitation when returning to warm areas.

* Slips and falls increase in winter. People living with Alzheimer’s may not notice ice on sidewalks or realize that ice is slippery and snow is not firm. Use handrails where possible, or walk arm in arm. Adjust your pace so that your loved one isn’t rushing. Park in covered garages with clear entries to buildings and good lighting.

* Six in ten individuals with Alzheimer’s disease wander. Ensure that doors are locked to outdoor areas, move your loved one away from exits and create a safe space in the cozy interior of the house.