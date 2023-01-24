Letter: Windfall should benefit all

The state of Nebraska has been experiencing an excessive amount of revenue being collected via income taxes and sales taxes over the past year or so.

That's a windfall for the state. It should be a windfall for all of the people living in Nebraska. Instead you have a couple of state senators looking to give the monies to a couple of selected groups. Those monies came from the majority of people living in this state and should be distributed to everyone, not just a couple of special groups.

One senator wants to give the excess monies to the wealthy by lowering the tax rate by a point or two, say 5.86% to 4.0%. Another senator wants to give those monies to certain families via tax credits at $1,000 a child with no limit on the number of kids. Great deal for those folks, but what about everyone else?

Those tax dollars came from a great majority of Nebraskans. Those dollars should be given back to everyone by reducing the overall sales tax by a percentage point or so with a provision to increase the rate after six months if more money is needed.

Why can't the senators represent all the people of this state instead of special interest groups.

Jerry A. Hahn, Lincoln