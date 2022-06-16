Letter: Wind turbines imperil future

Many of us in southeastern Lancaster and Otoe counties are fighting against NextEra’s plan to build up to 56 wind turbines, each much taller than the Capital, in the middle of pre-existing and new homes. This plan has divided our community, caused hard feelings, mistrust, emotional distress and created a sense of loss and mourning.

After years of working, raising families, buying or building our dream homes, taking care of aging parents and grandparents, watching grandchildren graduate, our thoughts turn to retirement.

Facing a fixed income, we count on retirement funds, stocks, savings, Social Security and the equity in our homes to see us through. We also count on elected leaders to protect our interests, safety, health and well being.

Retirement should be a time to reflect, pursue hobbies, garden, catch up with friends and family. Nobody goes into retirement thinking they will need to spend time fighting for their rights at the hands of an out-of-state wind company. Our leaders should have applied stricter rules and regulations to protecting their residents’ interests.

Landowners are led to believe it’s a win-win situation, believing in a handshake, a small signing bonus and a contract they can’t get out of for 20 to 40 years or more.

The 2050 Comprehensive Plan anticipates commercial growth along the beltway and residential growth south and east of the beltway, not far from the turbines.

We are asking the county to take another look, amend the ordinances and regulations to coincide with how we want our part of the state to look and appeal to both commercial and residential opportunities before we permanently poke a hole in our plans for the future! Save our retirements and our futures.

Debra Bergmeier, Adams

