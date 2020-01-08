Letter, 1/9: Wind energy has tax benefits

I write in response to a letter from Terry Madson ("Wind energy has tax implications," Dec. 27). Mr. Madson states, "The [nameplate capacity] tax rate [is] $3,518 per megawatt of nameplate capacity." On "a 2.5 megawatt wind turbine, the yearly tax would be $8,795. The cost to build that turbine would be about $3.5 million. In my home county, if I were to build a commercial building of equal value, my tax would be $54,950."
Mr. Madson's claim, however, fails to capture the overall benefits of a wind facility by focusing on a single turbine. Using an average 100-turbine project, for example, the facility owner would pay approximately $1.5 million in total property tax annually.
That is more than 25 times what the hypothetical building would generate. Of that, approximately two-thirds, or more than $1 million, would go to local schools each year. Renewable energy more than pays its fair share.
Moreover, turbines are located on agricultural property, which continues to generate real property tax. Nameplate capacity tax does not replace real property tax but adds to it.
Indeed, to date, renewable energy facilities have contributed to rural Nebraska: $874 million in construction phase rural economy spending, $27.6 million in operational phase rural economy spending, $28.7 million in nameplate capacity tax going to rural schools and services, $24.6 million in rural landowner lease payments and $24.1 million in real property taxes going to rural schools and services. These numbers continue to grow.
The only true property tax relief is to grow the base. Renewable energy represents billions of dollars of investment in that base, and thus significant property tax relief for rural Nebraska.
David Levy, Omaha