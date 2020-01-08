Letter, 1/9: Wind energy has tax benefits

I write in response to a letter from Terry Madson ("Wind energy has tax implications," Dec. 27). Mr. Madson states, "The [nameplate capacity] tax rate [is] $3,518 per megawatt of nameplate capacity." On "a 2.5 megawatt wind turbine, the yearly tax would be $8,795. The cost to build that turbine would be about $3.5 million. In my home county, if I were to build a commercial building of equal value, my tax would be $54,950."

Mr. Madson's claim, however, fails to capture the overall benefits of a wind facility by focusing on a single turbine. Using an average 100-turbine project, for example, the facility owner would pay approximately $1.5 million in total property tax annually.

That is more than 25 times what the hypothetical building would generate. Of that, approximately two-thirds, or more than $1 million, would go to local schools each year. Renewable energy more than pays its fair share.

Moreover, turbines are located on agricultural property, which continues to generate real property tax. Nameplate capacity tax does not replace real property tax but adds to it.