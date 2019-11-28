Letter, 11/29: Wind energy anything but green

I find it ironic that Sen. John McCollister ("Getting serious about being green," Nov. 21) touts wind turbines as a “green” solution three days after this subtitle in the Journal’ Star's business section: “‘Green’ wind energy sending many giant blades to landfill.”

Green, indeed! As I once heard around the coffee table in David City, near where these blades are being buried, “The only thing green about these things is the money that comes from Washington”.

Wind turbines kill thousands of birds, bats and insects. The Global Warming Policy Forum labels them “green killing machines.” They are also harmful to humans, with infrasound perhaps having the most long-term effect. Tons of concrete, rebar and steel go into each tower. Two tons of rare earth neodymium, most likely from China, are used in each newer model tower.