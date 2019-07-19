Election year is coming. Although not all are running, I think it's time to show our state representatives that if they aren't capable of standing up for what's right, we will elect someone else.
We've been faced with tariffs against other countries that were put in place by the president. The last numbers show how ineffective these tariffs have been. The balance of trade with China is showing that the tariffs are not working.
Farmers and others are suffering. Meanwhile, other countries are reaping the benefits as they begin to produce more products the Chinese will use. Not a word from our congressional delegation on this.
Now, the president again displays his bigotry by the comments he made about the four congresswomen who disagree with him. I haven't heard that any of our congressional delegation had the courage to at least voice their displeasure with the president's comments.
Isn't it about time that we find someone who will stand up for what's right?
Andrew Kuhn, Lincoln