An open letter to Republicans:
Do you believe that Vladimir Putin is a fine and honest leader of the Russian state?
Do you believe that Putin is correct when he said that Russia did not in any way interfere in our 2016 election, despite the unanimous conclusions of all our intelligence agencies?
Do you believe that our president, who clearly favors Putin, should have one –to-one talks with him, alone, with no aides and no way of finding out what was said?
Do you believe our president should seek dirt on his political opponents from foreign countries, which is clearly against our laws?
If you agree with any of these propositions, or more importantly, remain silent despite your opposition, are you willing to go down in history as one of Putin’s fools?
James C. McClelland, Lincoln