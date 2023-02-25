I would hope that Sen. Pete Ricketts' money does not buy our important mayoral election in Lincoln this spring.

We see, however, that he already has given big bucks ($100,000) to unseat Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a moderate who has diligently served all the citizens of Lincoln with common sense and sensitivity. Look at those giant Suzanne Geist billboards around town and thank Ricketts' cronies, the Peed family, for those displays.

What has Suzanne Geist done? Here's what she has not done: She is the only senator from Lincoln who, year after year, has not accepted an invitation to meet with a large group of OLLI members, active, interested older Lincoln residents, to share plans for the forthcoming Legislative session and engage in a discussion.

Whose bidding would Geist do if elected? Money talks, you know.

I think Lincoln voters are smart enough to see through the cascade of fat-cat money.

Peter S. Levitov, Lincoln