Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What about an education?

Letter: What about an education?

While yet to show us even a little ethical backbone by denouncing Donald Trump’s authoritarian Big Lie and the nonsense several dim-bulb Repub…

Letter: Under the cover of farmers

Letter: Under the cover of farmers

In response to LB662 from state Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, I hope my fellow Nebraskans and those in charge of making a decision on the bill…

Letter: Perspective, not politics

Letter: Perspective, not politics

I've worked in the health care field for 40-plus years, and we all know health care is not an exact science. There have been many changes to t…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio