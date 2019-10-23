As impeachment inquiries continue, the House of Representatives should also be mindful of the caveat, "Be careful what you ask for; you just might get it."
Impeachment proceedings portend a Mike Pence presidency, which raises some vexing questions.
Do we want a president who is self-serving or one who is self-righteous?
Do we want a leader who is comfortably unpredictable or one who is uncomfortably predictable?
Do we want someone whose crass speech stirs racial animosity or someone whose cowardly silence sustains it?
Do we want someone who revels in abusing women or someone committed to denying their reproductive rights and their right to choose a life companion?
Do we want a shameless prevaricator or a sanctimonious proselytizer?
Do we want someone who is amoral or someone who is a moralist?
You have free articles remaining.
Do we want a demagogue or an ideologue?
Do we want a White House managed, as Lindsey Graham has suggested, by a kook or a White House manipulated by the Kochs?
Do we want someone who conceals his tax returns or someone who seals his congressional records?
Do we want an autocrat or a theocrat as president?
The alternatives, once again, are as distressing as they are inescapable.
Not unlike 2016 when we faced a different set of unappealing options — a profoundly flawed charlatan or an entrenched political hack — the choices now are between the devil and the deep red state.
In politics, the cream rarely rises to the top.
Larry McClung, Lincoln