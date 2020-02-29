Letter, 3/1: Wildlife must really be wild

I was raised in greater Nebraska and understand the need to control the pheasant and deer population when farming or ranching. My relatives owned firearms and used them to protect our crops, livestock and put food on the table.
However, I am unable to apply that family history to the apparent current need to own an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a military-style helmet ... for hunting? Boy, the Nebraska wildlife must be getting bigger and more aggressive all the time!
Barbara Reynolds, Lincoln