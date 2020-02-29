Letter, 3/1: Wildlife must really be wild
View Comments

Letter, 3/1: Wildlife must really be wild

{{featured_button_text}}
AR-15

An AR-15.

 Associated Press file photo

I was raised in greater Nebraska and understand the need to control the pheasant and deer population when farming or ranching. My relatives owned firearms and used them to protect our crops, livestock and put food on the table.

However, I am unable to apply that family history to the apparent current need to own an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a military-style helmet ... for hunting? Boy, the Nebraska wildlife must be getting bigger and more aggressive all the time!

Barbara Reynolds, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News