Now that Nebraska has passed into law LB77 to liberalize gun possession, I suggest the following: Televised duels at 13th and O streets to be shown across the state during halftime on home football games. From entrants, two names will be drawn at random. The winner of each duel -- that is, the survivor, will be able to choose a prize of his or her choice as follows:

1. A trip to Tallahassee to help Gov. Ron DeSantis collect and burn books from Florida schools.

2. A trip to Nashville to help Republicans remove Democrats from legislative offices.

3. A trip to Chicago for a Cubs game to help the Ricketts family count its money during the seventh-inning stretch.

4. A trip to accompany Ted Cruz on a winter trip to Cancun.

5. A trip with Gov. Jim Pillen to carry his shotgun while hunting wildlife in Nebraska.

6. A trip to Washington, D.C., to help Kevin McCarthy stand on his head while viewing the world from that position.

7. A trip with Justice Clarence Thomas to Indonesia with his friend Harlan Crow.

I love guns and all the harm they can do. Don’t you?

Bob Hardy, Lincoln