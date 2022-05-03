Letter: Why would they want job?

It puzzles me that all the Republican candidates for Nebraska governor will spend millions of dollars for a position that pays $105,000 annually.

It is frustrating that we, the voters, have such a poor-quality selection of people to choose from. Some have allegedly committed sexual misconduct. Several allegedly haven’t paid their taxes. One has been accused of being a liberal. One has been labeled a carpetbagger. One has allegedly dumped feces into our waterways. Regardless, much of their money is spent slinging mud at each other.

They claim that politicians are much of the problem. Then, why would they want to become one? They claim that, if elected, they would do things differently. They all claim they will lower taxes for Nebraska. Yet, historically, this promise has rarely been fulfilled.

Rather than explaining how they would improve the lives of all Nebraskans, they can only allege what is wrong about all the other candidates.

If that’s all they have to offer, none of them deserve our votes.

Brad Carper, Lincoln

