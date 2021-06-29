Letter: Why won't UNL mandate vaccines?

On behalf of the Unionize UNL Steering Committee, I am writing to address the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's voluntary vaccine registry for this fall, which will include a lottery for prizes and will mandate intermittent testing for any students not signed up via the vaccine registry.

Chancellor Ronnie Green warned the UNL community that the threat of COVID-19 “is not gone,” especially in light of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Green himself stated that “having a significant portion of our campus community vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and to guard against any spread of COVID-19.”

If this is the case, then why are we not mandating vaccinations? Other Big Ten schools are. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, Indiana University and Purdue are requiring all students and employees to be vaccinated by fall. Northwestern, Illinois, and Rutgers are requiring all students to be vaccinated. The University of Michigan is at least requiring that all residential students be vaccinated.

As a UNL graduate student worker and steering committee member of Unionize UNL, I am disappointed that our chancellor would warn our community that we are still in danger while not taking the steps other Big Ten institutions have taken to ensure the safety of our community.