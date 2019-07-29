Most of you have heard of the Mueller Report and some, like me, have read it. Robert Mueller, a Vietnam veteran and former FBI director, was appointed May 17, 2017, by the acting Attorney General to investigate possible Russian inference in our election.
Russia was intent on having Trump win the election and had their Internet Research Agency (IRA) use “Active Measures” to achieve that goal. They set up 470 IRA-controlled Facebook accounts and purchased 3,500 advertisements that promoted Trump or opposed Clinton.
Using names such as “Being Patriotic” and “Secured Borders," these posts reached as many as 126 million people. They also used Twitter accounts created by Russian agents and made to look like real U.S. persons. In the 10 weeks before the election, they posted 175,993 tweets.
The irony of this is that renowned persons such as Michael McFaul, Roger Stone, Sean Hannity, Donald Trump Jr. and Michael Flynn (among others) retweeted them! Russia also used these accounts as tools to recruit U.S. persons who could be used to advance their goals.
By consequence, it appears that those who got their news from the web and avoided the U.S. news outlets, were pawns used by a communist regime to further their personal objectives. I wonder how those people must feel knowing that they actively supported communism over democracy.
But then again, that may be what they want, a government that ignores the voice of its citizens and threatens those who oppose it.
Terry Schoonover, Lincoln