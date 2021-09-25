Letter: Why we can't have nice things

According to a recent Journal Star article (“Parks and Rec can’t fulfill plan,” Sept. 19), again funds are lacking for those amenities that make for decent life in Lincoln. Think: decent parks, playing fields, streets, decent libraries, schools, decent pay for teachers. It’s a long list, what we need for a decent city, and it doesn’t come cheap.
Maybe I wince slightly at our tax bill, but I still believe wholeheartedly that we all pay our share to create and maintain the place we call home. These services matter to everyone.
The city coffers come up short for a reason, and it’s an obvious one. Just as we see the recurring news of services that can’t be funded, we also see the recurring news of commercial building projects, even maintenance projects, that receive tax increment financing courtesy of our city government.
TIF was invented to give a financial incentive for property owners to build or make improvements in "blighted" parts of the city, projects meant to benefit everyone. City leaders bet that those improvements will, decades from now, pay off in higher tax revenue. A reasonable notion maybe, if only it hadn’t become a free-for-all.
TIF is being handed out left and right, with "blight" designations in some truly absurd situations. Developers get a pass on millions in taxes they would otherwise owe while your and my tax dollars subsidize it.
Why ask us to choose which services the city should defund when the question should be why developers aren’t asked to share the cost?
Erin Krause, Lincoln