Letter: Why we can't have nice things

According to a recent Journal Star article (“Parks and Rec can’t fulfill plan,” Sept. 19), again funds are lacking for those amenities that make for decent life in Lincoln. Think: decent parks, playing fields, streets, decent libraries, schools, decent pay for teachers. It’s a long list, what we need for a decent city, and it doesn’t come cheap.

Maybe I wince slightly at our tax bill, but I still believe wholeheartedly that we all pay our share to create and maintain the place we call home. These services matter to everyone.

The city coffers come up short for a reason, and it’s an obvious one. Just as we see the recurring news of services that can’t be funded, we also see the recurring news of commercial building projects, even maintenance projects, that receive tax increment financing courtesy of our city government.