I don't understand why Nebraska Athletics Director Trev Alberts, NU President Ted Carter and a majority of the Board of Regents as well as the Journal Star editorial board think it's a wonderful idea to sell beer at Memorial Stadium games and events.

As a former event staff employee for Husker football games, I lost count of the dozens of airplane-size liquor bottles strewn on the floor of men's restrooms or the number of times I had to direct fans to other exits or to walk around a drunk person's vomit while waiting for the hazardous waste team to clean up or the number of fans who went to their tailgate during halftime and returned reeking of beer or the number of fans leaving the stadium who needed help walking.

I believe Nebraska Athletics and administration should stop hyping the sale of beer as a "fan amenity" and call it what it really is — an additional revenue stream. Fans who can't last two or three hours without a drink can join the exodus at halftime.

Thanks to Regents Jim Scheer and Kathy Wilmot for voting against beer sales. Perhaps Regent Rob Schafer should look more closely, and he might change his view that beer sales would present "no problem."

Finally, the student body doesn't need access to beer to cheer on the Huskers. But at least they wouldn't have to smuggle their drinks into the student sections.

Don Rabbe, Lincoln