Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No reason for no statement

Letter: No reason for no statement

Recently I called the offices of Nebraska's two U.S. senators and three members of the House of Representatives. I asked if their superior had…

Letter: Have hope for democracy

Letter: Have hope for democracy

Four basics systems of economics are communism, fascism, socialism and capitalism. All systems are controlled to some degree by government.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio