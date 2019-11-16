{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday's paper reported in depth on the USMCA (United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement). It shows that a number of Nebraskans had urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring a vote on this agreement. While I agree with their stance, I wonder why we even need to be here in the first place.

According to this article, this agreement will not be a huge change from the NAFTA compact that was passed years ago. Our president pulled the U.S. out of this agreement because he said that it was a bad agreement. The story in the paper says that there will be few changes if USMCA is enacted.

So why did the president withdraw from NAFTA?

The article quotes Sen. Ben Sasse as admonishing Pelosi to "take time off of her socialist fundraising efforts to go back to D.C. and schedule a vote." Really?

We are pushing for Pelosi to schedule a vote on something that will really not do much to change farm policy when we don't ask Mitch McConnell to stop blocking votes in the Senate that he doesn't want debated.

Even more disappointing is the partisanship Sasse and Rep. Don Bacon display when they push for something like USMCA when the state they represent has the second-highest farm bankruptcy numbers in the nation, much of which is caused by their president, who slaps tariffs on our biggest farm customers, hurting grain sales and ethanol sales overseas.

We need to get our priorities straight.

Andrew Kuhn, Lincoln

