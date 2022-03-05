 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why the fight over fairness?

  • 0
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/21/2022 - Family Alliance volunteers gather on the sidewalk on O street to seek signatures to force the City Council to allow residents to vote on the so-called fairness ordinance. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Please do not sign the petition for a citywide vote on the Title 11 revision — the fairness ordinance — passed by the City Council.

Churches generally don’t fall under public accommodation laws, and city ordinances generally exempt religious organizations, as well as private clubs not open to the public.

So why are nationally affiliated local religious groups so determined to fight here against fairness for Lincolnites in the Title 11 revision? The reason is that out of the thousands of ways to interpret the Bible they’ve chosen one and want to impose that belief on everyone in Lincoln.

This sort of imposition has happened so many times in the past, and it is one reason we fought the American Revolution. Governmental laws should not be based on an interpretation of religious belief.

Imposing a religious belief or a religion onto another American is anti-American. Believe how you choose, but don’t force your choice onto another. Did you ever hear of the rule — "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you?”  Yeah — do that.

Susan Soriente, Lincoln

