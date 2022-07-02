Letter: Why stop at states' rights?

From the June 25, Journal Star: The Supreme Court "corrected a historic wrong when it voided a right to abortion that has stood for nearly 50 years, former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday. On Twitter, he said the decision returned to Americans the power to "govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations."

I am confused. If these rights are not protected nationally by the Constitution, why stop at leaving it to the states? Our rights are completely different based on arbitrary state lines? Why not say the issues should be decided by each county? Or, better yet, each city should decide the right to abortion? Or better yet each neighborhood? Or maybe, just maybe, each house and each person should have the right to "govern themselves ... in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations"?