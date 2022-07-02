 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why stop at states' rights?

Supreme Court Abortion

People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

From the June 25, Journal Star: The Supreme Court "corrected a historic wrong when it voided a right to abortion that has stood for nearly 50 years, former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday. On Twitter, he said the decision returned to Americans the power to "govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations."

I am confused. If these rights are not protected nationally by the Constitution, why stop at leaving it to the states? Our rights are completely different based on arbitrary state lines? Why not say the issues should be decided by each county? Or, better yet, each city should decide the right to abortion? Or better yet each neighborhood? Or maybe, just maybe, each house and each person should have the right to "govern themselves ... in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations"?

David Williams, Lincoln

