Letter: Why send help to Texas now?

As a native Texan, I have a question regarding the deployment of law enforcement officers from your fine state to help with border security in the Lone Star state.

Why the help now?

The "crisis" at the border has been an issue for a number of years. Trump announced his candidacy bemoaning the "rapists and criminals," etc., coming across the border. And, Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, never misses an opportunity to mention border security.

So, why didn't Nebraska (or Idaho, Iowa and now Florida) send any help then? Maybe because once Trump was elected it might might make him look bad? But, now with Joe Biden in the Oval Office, well that's a different story. Nebraska to the rescue!

It's clear this "help" being sent south is a political stunt. Sending a couple of dozen officers to Texas for a couple of weeks makes that obvious.

Y 'all have a good day.

Joe Pastusek, Pflugerville, Texas

