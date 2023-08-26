So Gov. Jim Pillen parades to the Texas border and announces for the cameras that the Biden Administration should do their "dadgum job." Hey, a message to Pillen: "How about you doing your dadgum job!"

This political grandstanding by Pillen — and Pete Ricketts before him — is ridiculous. Sending Nebraska troops to the border — on taxpayers' dime — is nothing but wasteful political theater. What is the point other than trying to score cheap political points?

Between stunts like this from Pillen and Ricketts — not to mention similar cheap stunts from Attorneys General Doug Peterson (still not accepting the 2020 presidential vote, eh?) and Mike Hilgers (still trying to weaken rules protecting the privacy of abortion recipients) — why not actually work to improve the life of Nebraskans?

Richard Hormel, Lincoln