Letter: Why make voting harder?

I recently got my ballot to vote as an absentee voter. I am shocked and appalled at the efforts being made to limit the number of citizens allowed to vote. I cite:

1. Efforts to amend the state constitution to require a photographic ID when voting. Many folks who vote do not have such an ID, and it is cruel to make them go through some complicated process to get one. Obviously many won’t -- or can’t -- do that, which will keep them from voting.

2. Reducing to one, rather than several, the number of monitored boxes into which one may place one’s ballot. Neighborhood libraries as box sites seemed ideal. Some voters who have no way or have difficulty getting to the one box won’t vote.

Neither of these actions is necessary, since there have been no problems with voting the way things are now. Why do we need fewer voters? What rights do all citizens have?

People are also reading…

Judith Gibson, Lincoln

