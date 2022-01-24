 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why isn't lake a land grab?
Letter: Why isn't lake a land grab?

Nebraska's Ricketts seeks tax cut for highest earners

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers his annual State of the State address at the Nebraska State Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

 Justin Wan

The same man who traversed the state warning land owners of the federal 30x30 land grab now supports a plan to take 4,000 acres out of production to build a lake. Go figure.

Ron Bowmaster, Lincoln

