What a way for the state Legislature to spend the taxpayers money, hiring an outside lawyer to tell them whether the ombudsman and inspector general of corrections are doing things correctly or have too much power.

Really? Perhaps Attorney General Mike Hilgers didn't have enough power when he was a state senator, when he could have sought a solution then if it was such a concern as it is now.

Again, I think it's a way for him to pick away at the two inspectors general for doing a good job and leaving state officials with egg on their faces.

Teresa Kai, Lincoln