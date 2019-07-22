It is embarrassing that none of our Republican representatives in Congress are willing to stand up to President Trump.
They are there to represent the people of Nebraska. Part of their job is to be a watchdog over the president and his office. Mr. Trump is making racist tweets. He is tweeting hateful words about people that he dislikes.
Maybe the reason why our Republican representatives in Congress are keeping their mouths shut is because they have no backbone and are not willing to be objects of Trump's public scorn. How pathetic.
Jerry Wiggle, Lincoln