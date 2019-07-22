{{featured_button_text}}
Photo2

President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport on Friday in Morristown, N.J.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It is embarrassing that none of our Republican representatives in Congress are willing to stand up to President Trump.

They are there to represent the people of Nebraska. Part of their job is to be a watchdog over the president and his office. Mr. Trump is making racist tweets. He is tweeting hateful words about people that he dislikes.

Maybe the reason why our Republican representatives in Congress are keeping their mouths shut is because they have no backbone and are not willing to be objects of Trump's public scorn. How pathetic.

Jerry Wiggle, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments