Letter, 12/8: Why I'm a former Republican

When I registered to vote as a Republican 52 years ago, my dad was a Republican. His grandfathers had been in the Union Army in the Civil War, so it started with Abraham Lincoln. My mother had been a Democrat. Her father was a rancher, and William Jennings Bryan stood up for the common man. Mom followed Dad, and we were all responsible Republicans.

The current president has forgotten who America’s old allies were and cozies up to dictators that he wants to emulate. He once said, “My heroes do not get shot down.” My brother was shot down in Vietnam by a Russian-made heat seeking missile. Foreign policy-wise I cannot be a Republican anymore.

On domestic issues, the Republican Party offers me nothing. Our governor will not implement the Medicaid changes voted on by Nebraskans. Some are afraid of "socialism," and yet I am pleased to pay far less than those in other states for Nebraska public power. “No Child Left Behind” has done nothing to help school children or our nation. Students do not need high-stakes tests. In so many other ways, I find my values line up more with the Democratic Party.