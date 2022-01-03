Letter: Why hide from the truth?

All three of Nebraska House members (Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith) voted against H. Res. 851 on Dec. 14. This measure was to find Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

These House members demonstrated that they feel Meadows is above the law. He refused to comply with the request of the Select Committee to answer questions about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Their vote also demonstrates that they are not in favor of the truth, nor are they in favor of taking measures to learn the truth about the events on that day.

This issue is deeply related to our democracy and the safety of our Capitol, all elected officials in federal government, employees and other people in Washington, D.C., that day.

On this particular issue, everyone in this country should be a United States citizen first. Other personal opinions and/or party loyalties should be subordinate to this.

These three representatives may have another reason or reasons for voting the way that they did, but it is hard to imagine their reasons are as important as finding the truth, upholding the law for everyone and ensuring that there be a peaceful transition of power.