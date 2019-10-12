I've been a Republican for most of my life. I felt that a more conservative approach to politics was warranted, but I'm more neutral than those we have in office now. I think we need to pay taxes to support schools, build roads and to help the underprivileged.
I am very surprised that the agriculture industry is so forgiving. I grew up on a farm and have been involved in the agricultural community all my life.
What I don't understand is how can the Nebraska farmer and our representatives basically say to the president that all is forgiven now that China is buying a few soybeans and some pork? How can we say all is forgiven now that the president has said we will increase ethanol use?
Our economy has lost close to $1 billion this year because of policies our president has implemented without any forethought. Where are Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and Reps. Adrian Smith, Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry.
How can they now say, "All is forgiven?" We will never completely recover the $1 billion we lost, and nothing says that China will buy more beans than they have in the past.
I think we need new representation in every office in Washington, and I plan to vote that way in upcoming elections.
Andrew Kuhn, Lincoln