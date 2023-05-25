Health care decisions should be left to medical professionals and their patients.
Personal family matters should be decided by family members.
What is it about these simple facts that your legislators are too dense to comprehend?
Carol Finn, Lincoln
Health care decisions should be left to medical professionals and their patients.
Personal family matters should be decided by family members.
What is it about these simple facts that your legislators are too dense to comprehend?
Carol Finn, Lincoln
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.