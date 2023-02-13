It's hard to imagine a greater example of surrender of our sovereignty than when our global competitor floated a visible, slow-moving, intelligence-collection platform above our entire continental land mass.

Yet, more stunning in many respects, was the attitude expressed by our Department of Defense spokesman. Asked a reasonable question regarding release of updates on the progress of the Chinese spy platform, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder dismissed the notion that the American people deserve them, stating they could simply "look up."

Ryder’s retort to this legitimate question was succinct, arrogant, snarky, brazen and dismissive. It was also accepted not only by the reporter Ryder shamed but by Ryder’s superiors, who didn’t amend the comments or apologize for Ryder’s crass behavior. Ryder’s attitude reflects the attitude of a federal leviathan deaf to those of whom they are in service.

Citizens though are not left to suffer as they must. The grassroots Convention of States movement is predicated on the principle that government, all aspects of it, is accountable to the citizenry which elects and funds it. The Convention of States movement has proven to be a collective voice our political officials have heard and some fear. Check them out.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln