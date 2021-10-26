Letter: Why conceal prison data?

Last spring, the Appropriations Committee considered the governor’s request for a quarter-billion dollar new prison. Sen. Steve Lathrop, joined by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Chief Justice Michael Heavican, proposed a study by the Crime and Justice Institute to determine how to solve the overcrowding and understaffing emergencies in Nebraska’s prisons.

CJI would conduct a deep data dive, the governor told us, looking at all available information with no “preconceived ideas,” and produce a viable plan for the state.

But wasn’t the governor already calling for a new prison? Would he listen to other solutions? Maybe not. According to an story “Nebraska governor’s office blocks release of nonprofit’s prison data analysis” (Oct. 12) our governor does not want anyone to see the data until it has been turned into “policy proposals.” Huh? Wasn’t the purpose of the study a “deep dive” into the data?