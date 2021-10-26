 Skip to main content
Letter: Why conceal prison data?
Letter: Why conceal prison data?

Frakes testifies at hearing

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes testifies Thursday in favor of building a $230 million prison.

 PAUL HAMMEL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

Last spring, the Appropriations Committee considered the governor’s request for a quarter-billion dollar new prison. Sen. Steve Lathrop, joined by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Chief Justice Michael Heavican, proposed a study by the Crime and Justice Institute to determine how to solve the overcrowding and understaffing emergencies in Nebraska’s prisons.

CJI would conduct a deep data dive, the governor told us, looking at all available information with no “preconceived ideas,” and produce a viable plan for the state.

But wasn’t the governor already calling for a new prison? Would he listen to other solutions? Maybe not. According to an story “Nebraska governor’s office blocks release of nonprofit’s prison data analysis” (Oct. 12) our governor does not want anyone to see the data until it has been turned into “policy proposals.” Huh? Wasn’t the purpose of the study a “deep dive” into the data?

As the LJS editorial ("State owes transparency on reporting of prison plans," Oct. 13) says, we, the people, will be on the hook to pay for whatever we do. Shouldn’t we have a look at the deep dive, too? I'm glad the judicial branch eventually released the data. Citizens with criminal justice experience might have good ideas! Or is Governor Ricketts afraid the actual data collected show the new prison is a bad idea?

Fran Kaye, Lincoln

