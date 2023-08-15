I support the petition that would allow us to vote on whether persons who give money to private schools get tax benefits for that money. And I wonder why those who have such large sums available to them, and who consider their schools of such value, don’t give money to private schools without saving on taxes?
Why are they not donating now — and in the future — without tax benefits for their giving?
Judith M. Gibson, Lincoln
