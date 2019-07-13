Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has charged the Trump administration with having established concentration camps and has called him a fascist.
If merited, why hasn’t the Speaker of the House drafted legislation to immediately impeach Trump for crimes against humanity? After all, she assures us she has chosen her words carefully, unlike when she was just kidding about there being only 12 years before life on this planet ends.
If we are to take her seriously, let’s try to validate her allegations.
Hitler went after his victims, forcing them into cattle cars, deprived them of food, water and toilets and brought them, after traveling for days, to barbed wire enclosed extermination facilities where he murdered most arrivals by gas and fire.
Those who survived were stripped naked en masse before donning rough, wool prison garments. Their heads were shaved, gold fillings were ripped from their mouths and then they were introduced to merciless hard, meaningless labor and subjected to the brutality of drunken guards who, on a whim, would smash shovel blades against their faces.
They suffered from widespread disease, and all were starved. Many were subjected to the most horrific medical experiments. Women were selected for sexual duties.
It is to this that AOC compares our treatment of those at our border detention facilities. Her disdain for America is repulsive, but, as disgusting as it is, the greater issue is the silence from her party that surrounds her anti-American rants. Failure to take her on will come at a steep price.
Jerris Cummings, Lincoln