Letter: Whoever gets most votes wins

Mike Flood's campaign flyer arrived Oct. 20 in my mailbox, and its very first line incorrectly claims that his opponent, Patty Pansing Brooks, "thinks she can steal a seat in the U.S. House by turning out the most liberal voters in Lincoln."

The way democracy works is that the candidate for whom the most registered voters cast ballots is the candidate who wins the election. Winning is not stealing.

District 1 voters, at the very least be sure you are voting for the candidate who understands this simplest tenet of democracy: Patty Pansing Brooks.

Carla Larson, Lincoln