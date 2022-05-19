Letter: Who would vote for Fortenberry?

I was born and raised in Nebraska and always felt the great citizens of this state were filled with common sense and awareness.

How can Jeff Fortenberry get 8,000-plus votes when he resigned from his position on March 31 after being found guilty of lying to the FBI? Do people pay attention to the news and are they aware of current events?

It goes to show that if you have name recognition, regardless of your policies or positions, you will receive votes. People need to be aware of current events and make informed decisions.

Troy Euse, Lincoln

