 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who would vote for Fortenberry?

  • 0
Jeff Fortenberry

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks on Capitol Hill in March 2019.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

I was born and raised in Nebraska and always felt the great citizens of this state were filled with common sense and awareness.

How can Jeff Fortenberry get 8,000-plus votes when he resigned from his position on March 31 after being found guilty of lying to the FBI? Do people pay attention to the news and are they aware of current events?

It goes to show that if you have name recognition, regardless of your policies or positions, you will receive votes. People need to be aware of current events and make informed decisions.

Troy Euse, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Justices need term limits

Letter: Justices need term limits

The leak of a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade marks a dark day for this country. Although the Supreme …

Letter: Fiction is becoming fact

Letter: Fiction is becoming fact

Only a day after the leak of the potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Louisiana lawmakers proposed legislati…

Letter: How about pro-compassion?

Letter: How about pro-compassion?

I’m not pro-choice. I’m not pro-life. I’m pro-compassion. I got that idea from my good friend, Jane. It logically makes sense and fits a Chris…

Letter: Where the problem lies

Letter: Where the problem lies

Overall the America economy is doing remarkably well given the pandemic challenges. But inflation, new for many Americas, has soured our mood.

Letter: Too many guns or people?

Letter: Too many guns or people?

The original Constitution of the United States was drafted and approved in article 7 of the document on Sept. 17, 1787. The Bill of Rights inc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News