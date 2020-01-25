Letter, 1/26: Who will stand up to Trump?

In his letter to the edtior ("Little lies paved way for big ones," Jan. 14), Keith Petit recalled his piece in the Journal Star from more than three years ago.
He wrote then the new president’s use of seemingly innocuous lies would pave the way for more flagrant lies that would later end up putting lives, and American democracy itself, at risk.
I wrote to the Journal Star in October 2016 that it was unimaginable that Americans would elect a racist, unprincipled liar as president. I thought it was a bad sign that Republicans such as Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Sen. Deb Fischer announced they would vote for Trump while deploring his frequent lying and recorded confession of sexual assault.
As a little white kid growing up in Nebraska, I learned about Nazi death camps and gas chambers. Until now, I never understood how Hitler convinced the German people that they were a superior race, destined to conquer the world.
German President Paul von Hindenburg put Hitler and his Brownshirt thugs in charge in 1933 after conservatives assured him that non-Nazis in key government positions could control Hitler’s brutal tendencies.
After Trump’s election three years ago, I thought Americans would eventually tire of his lying and insults. Now here we are, Mr. Petit and I, and we’re not so sure anymore. Trump gets laughs at his rallies by insulting revered American institutions, free press, patriots, war heroes, Mexicans, the disabled and government servants who have given their all for our nation. Yet no Republicans dare speak out against him.
I think it is no longer a sure thing that American democracy and our Constitution will survive Trump’s reign. I don’t think we can rely on any of today’s Republicans to show courage and stand up for our treasured American democratic ideals anymore.
Jim Boucher, Valley