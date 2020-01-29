Letter, 1/30: Who will put country over party?

There is a national discussion about which Republican senators will have the courage to put country before party.
There is a discussion about which senators will decide that the national interest is more important than their own personal political interests. There is a discussion about which senators will decide that protecting the rule of law and the Constitution is more important than protecting a corrupt president.
There is a discussion about which senators will be profiles in courage. Not surprisingly, those discussions never suggest that Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse will be those heroes.
Thomas P. Lynch, Lincoln