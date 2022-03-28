 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who will care for the babies?

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Before Roe vs. Wade became the law of the land, my next-door neighbor performed abortions. When one of his “patients” nearly died of blood loss, he was arrested and sent to prison. If Roe vs. Wade is struck down, and Nebraska passes anti-abortion laws, unwanted pregnancies will again be aborted by women themselves or unscrupulous scoundrels with no medical training but are willing to take advantage of women’s desperation.

Rich women will have the means to end unwanted pregnancies by traveling to wherever legal abortions are provided, but poor women will give birth to unwanted babies that they can’t afford. In all likelihood, there will not be money for piano lessons, uniforms, high school athletics, babysitters and certainly not advanced education. And worse can happen. There have been numerous instances where babies left in the care of the mother’s boyfriend have been horrifically injured because they wouldn’t stop crying.

It's time for men to stop meddling in women’s health matters. Although it’s great to talk about saving all the beautiful, unborn babies, we never hear about providing enough money to low-income mothers to help them raise healthy, well-balanced children. We should ask the three pro-life men running for governor how they plan to care for this expected influx of unwanted children.

Barbara M. Malcolm, Lincoln

