Letter: Who really is your neighbor?

Many opponents of the Fairness Ordinance are citing their Christianity as the reason for launching the petition drive. Churches throughout Lincoln have welcomed petitioners into their chapels to gather signatures after services. But this argument that the Christian God calls His followers to deny humanity to our LGBTQ+ neighbors fails to understand the core tenet of this faith — we are all created in the image of the divine.

If these petitioners flipped through a gospel, they'd find recurrent motifs: love your neighbor, love your enemy. Why is this? Because the person you hate was created in the image of God. Look in a mirror. It's a reflection of you. An image. The faces next to you on the street, no matter their gender or race or creed, that's a reflection of God. If you spit venom at someone who doesn't fit the gender binary, you're spitting venom at God.

But this doesn't actually matter to these churches or the petitioners. What matters to them is power — the power to control the story of the country, the same reason for their protests teaching our sins of genocide and slavery in the schools. It's all about advancing a mythical kind of "prosperity theology," which implies the suffering deserve to suffer, and we have no obligation to help.

Your transgender neighbor is your neighbor. Even if they are your enemy, for whatever reason, they are made in the image of That which these petitioners claim to worship.

Matt Baldwin, Lincoln

