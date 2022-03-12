 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who really is your neighbor?

  • 0
Petition results, 3.1

Karen Bowling, executive director of Nebraska Family Alliance, speaks alongside policy director Nate Grasz during a news conference announcing a successful petition drive to force the Lincoln City Council to call a public vote on the so-called fairness ordinance.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Many opponents of the Fairness Ordinance are citing their Christianity as the reason for launching the petition drive. Churches throughout Lincoln have welcomed petitioners into their chapels to gather signatures after services. But this argument that the Christian God calls His followers to deny humanity to our LGBTQ+ neighbors fails to understand the core tenet of this faith — we are all created in the image of the divine.

If these petitioners flipped through a gospel, they'd find recurrent motifs: love your neighbor, love your enemy. Why is this? Because the person you hate was created in the image of God. Look in a mirror. It's a reflection of you. An image. The faces next to you on the street, no matter their gender or race or creed, that's a reflection of God. If you spit venom at someone who doesn't fit the gender binary, you're spitting venom at God.

But this doesn't actually matter to these churches or the petitioners. What matters to them is power — the power to control the story of the country, the same reason for their protests teaching our sins of genocide and slavery in the schools. It's all about advancing a mythical kind of "prosperity theology," which implies the suffering deserve to suffer, and we have no obligation to help.

People are also reading…

Your transgender neighbor is your neighbor. Even if they are your enemy, for whatever reason, they are made in the image of That which these petitioners claim to worship.

Matt Baldwin, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

I love a vibrant downtown as much as anyone. However, it’s increasingly difficult to enjoy much of what downtown Lincoln has to offer. Between…

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Kudos to Kirk Penner for providing a wakeup call to parents about the books that might be in their school libraries. He expressed concern at a…

Letter: What about caring for all?

Letter: What about caring for all?

Regardless of the details, there is a moral imperative for people of good will to be on the right side of an issue. Unfortunately the Catholic…

Letter: Opening a dangerous door

Letter: Opening a dangerous door

The government that can forbid a woman to have a safe, legal abortion today is a government that can force her to have an abortion against her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News