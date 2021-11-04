Letter: Who is qualified to be governor?

I believe that this is the first time I have agreed with the Nebraska governor. Gov. Pete Ricketts said that gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is unqualified to be governor. I totally agree. Herbster’s only qualification is that he’s a Trump supporter, and look what damage the former president did to our democracy during his four-year reign.

I wonder what qualities the governor thinks a gubernatorial candidate would need to qualify for the office. Does being a CEO of a large investment company that was created and made successful by the CEO’s father make that CEO qualified? Does being a wealthy individual make one qualified? Do these two chance events entitle the CEO to become the governor of Nebraska?

Suitable qualifications would be to gain experiences in a corporate or public service environment. Leading a corporation or serving the public in several capacities for a number of years requires hard work. Neither the governor nor candidate Herbster qualify here.

So, before the governor says that candidate Herbster is unqualified, he might remember that it sounds as if the kettle is calling the skillet black.

Robert D. Zuehlsdorf, Kearney

