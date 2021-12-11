Letter: Who is a Nebraskan?

I continue to be concerned by the comments of Gov. Pete Ricketts and other elected officials who are critical of the diversity plan of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I would request that the governor define "Nebraskan," as he has asked that Nebraskans oppose the proposed plan.

Who is a Nebraskan and what does he or she look and sound like? Are Nebraskans the people that look like and share the views of those currently in authority while denying or minimizing the history, contributions and struggles of others, particularly people of color within the state?

"E Pluribus Unum," the motto of the United States translates into "out of many one." Our races are gifts from God, our Creator and not to be maligned, minimized or ignored. These negative statements not only about the diversity plan but of the UNL leadership do nothing to bring people together but further alienate and polarize individuals at a time when we need to be working together for the good of all.

As William Shakespeare wrote, "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves." As I understand it, public officials took an oath to represent the people under their watch and care, not just of those who share similar philosophies to the exclusion of others.