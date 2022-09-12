 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who has best vision?

Blood, Pillen

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood (left) and Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen (right).

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen asserts (“Debates don’t help voters,” Aug. 31) that candidate debates are “political theater.” He is wrong. Debates are an opportunity for voters to see the candidates answer questions and discuss topics that may make them uncomfortable. Debates are opportunities for voters to see how the candidates stack up against each other.

Pillen doesn’t want that. How many registered Democrats show up at Pillen’s town halls? Not many is my guess. How many has he done in Lincoln or Omaha? Does he look Democrats “in the eye” and answer their questions “face to face?” Pillen says that “Nebraskans voted for me because they got to meet me ...” Keep in mind that in the primary only Republicans voted for you.

Choosing not to engage in debates makes me think that Pillen is only willing to interact with supporters and admirers. If he is elected, is it likely that he will be willing to listen to diverse arguments and opinions? Or will he ignore those who disagree?

As a voter I want to see who of the candidates has the best vision for all of Nebraska. 

JoAnn Lanning, Lincoln

