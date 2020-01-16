Letter, 1/17: Who does zoning change help?
View Comments

Letter, 1/17: Who does zoning change help?

{{featured_button_text}}
RV campground

Being able to show growth of any kind appears to be a highly valued objective for many politicians, and frequently, the citizens of a locality hear that an extremely important reason for attracting a company to their region is that the tax base will be increased, and it is sold as a win-win situation for everybody.

Increasing the tax base may provide evidence of growth, but how does it help the current citizens? Have you ever heard of a local government reducing taxes because a new industry was attracted or a local one enlarged? No, with an increase in economic activity comes the need for additional infrastructure – improved roads, fire and police protection, public schools and so forth. The added tax base simply pays for the needed infrastructure.

So who is likely to benefit from having a campground developed at the corner of Davey Road and U.S. 77? The developer and the land seller may, but a significant number of citizens in northern Lancaster County will not, and they surely are bound to lose quality in their lifestyle.

Herman Knoche, Ceresco

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News