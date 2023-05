A person does not have to agree always or even often with Secretary of State Bob Evnen to give him credit as the most reliable, most consistent, most principled conservative in public office in Nebraska today.

Given that truth, what are we to make of the vitriolic attack on him that has come in recent days from Sen. Julie Slama? Which groups of people is she trying to shut out from their right to vote? In the name of ID, she promotes a heinous identity politics.