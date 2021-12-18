Letter: Who can fill Peterson's shoes?

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A recent letter to this paper asserted that the County's Directed Health Measure's mask mandate isn't working "Mask mandate isn't working," De…
- Updated
In his television advertisement, Charles W. Herbster tells us repeatedly that he has been chosen by former President Trump to be Nebraska’s go…
- Updated
"The ugly parts of American history should be taught. ... Racism must be rooted out."
- Updated
I continue to be concerned by the comments of Gov. Pete Ricketts and other elected officials who are critical of the diversity plan of the Uni…
- Updated
I truly appreciate UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and University President Ted Carter’s efforts to bring racial equity and justice to the forefro…
- Updated
I remember how it worked in a classroom. If you had a troublemaker like Peter Ricketts, you’d want to help him become compassionate and help h…
- Updated
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln diversity plan was created by UNL faculty Lory J. Dance, Kwame Dawes, Anna W. Shavers, Kara Mitchell Viesca…
- Updated
All Nebraskans, especially parents, should be wary of a petition drive to change the state constitution to replace the Nebraska Department of …
- Updated
As someone who loves Nebraska football, I’m disappointed in the Nebraska fans who have criticized Scott Frost. Nebraska has changed head coach…
- Updated
How might Nebraska's tourism office learn from Texas' success at attracting Nebraska politicians to their southern border? First Gov. Pete Ric…