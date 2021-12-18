 Skip to main content
Letter: Who can fill Peterson's shoes?
Letter: Who can fill Peterson's shoes?

Attorney General Doug Peterson has decided not to seek reelection, so now who will commit the state of Nebraska to every nutty lawsuit filed by the attorney general of Texas?

John Gruhl, Lincoln

